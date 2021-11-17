The drikPanchang.com generates panchang, festival and vrat dates for most cities except for those cities at higher latitude where sun is always visible during some part of the year. This site supports more than 1,00,000+ cities across the globe. All festivals and vrats are listed based on location. The Daylight Saving Timings (DST) has been adjusted for all cities.

All calculations are based on Drik Ganita i.e. on precise calculations of planetary positions. This site doesn't support panchang based on Surya Siddhanta, except Tamil Panchangam and Bengali Panjika, as calculations based on Surya Siddhanta don't give precise planetary positions which results in erroneous moments.

DrikPanchang® and its logo are registered trademarks of Adarsh Mobile Applications LLP