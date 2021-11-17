☰
Wed Nov 17, 2021
Online Panchang and Hindu Calendar for the world

DeepakDeepak
Tithi Icon
29, Kartika
Shukla Paksha, Chaturdashi
2078 Aananda, Vikrama Samvata
Ashburn, United States
17
November 2021
Wednesday
 Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, Manikarnika Snan, Kartika Chaumasi Chaudas
Panchang for Today

Ashburn, United States
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Sunrise: 06:55 AM
Sunset: 04:54 PM
Tithi: Chaturdashi upto 01:30 AM, Nov 18
Nakshatra: Ashwini upto 12:13 PM
Yoga: Vyatipata upto 03:47 PM
Karana: Garaja upto 12:22 PM
Karana: Vanija upto 01:30 AM, Nov 18
Paksha: Shukla Paksha
Weekday: Budhawara
Amanta Month: Kartika
Purnimanta Month: Kartika
Moonsign: Mesha
Sunsign: Vrishchika
Shaka Samvat: 1943 Plava
Vikram Samvat: 2078 Aananda
Gujarati Samvat: 2078 Pramadi
 more

Lagna Kundali

ChartNorthSouthEast
Nov 17, 2021 at 05:20 PM
MoonChandra
Mesha15.89°
Margi
Udita
MarsMangal
Tula198.24°
Margi
Asta
MercuryBudha
Tula205.13°
Margi
Asta
JupiterGuru
Makara299.70°
Margi
Udita
VenusShukra
Dhanu256.96°
Margi
Udita
SaturnShani
Makara283.89°
Margi
Udita
 more

Upcoming Upavas and Festivals

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi (Today)
Manikarnika Snan (Today)
Kartika Chaumasi Chaudas (Today)
Dev Diwali (1 Day)
Kartika Purnima (1 Day)
Kartika Purnima Vrat (1 Day)
Anvadhan (1 Day)
Pushkara Snana (1 Day)
Guru Nanak Jayanti (1 Day)
Bhishma Panchak Ends (1 Day)
Kartika Ashtahnika Ends (1 Day)
Kartika Ratha Yatra (1 Day)
Uttama Manvadi (1 Day)
Karthigai Deepam (1 Day)
Ishti (2 Days)
Chandra Grahan *Anshika (2 Days)
Margashirsha Begins *North (2 Days)
Rohini Vrat (3 Days)
Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi (5 Days)
Kalashtami (9 Days)
 more

About DrikPanchang®

The drikPanchang.com generates panchang, festival and vrat dates for most cities except for those cities at higher latitude where sun is always visible during some part of the year. This site supports more than 1,00,000+ cities across the globe. All festivals and vrats are listed based on location. The Daylight Saving Timings (DST) has been adjusted for all cities.

All calculations are based on Drik Ganita i.e. on precise calculations of planetary positions. This site doesn't support panchang based on Surya Siddhanta, except Tamil Panchangam and Bengali Panjika, as calculations based on Surya Siddhanta don't give precise planetary positions which results in erroneous moments.

DrikPanchang® and its logo are registered trademarks of Adarsh Mobile Applications LLP

 
